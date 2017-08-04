Swig of the Month

Northern Lite

Northern Maine Brewing Co.

22 Main St., Caribou, 207-492-2185

Why we dig it

At 3.2-percent ABV, Northern Lite is even less inebriating than a standard light lager, and only a touch boozier than beach-body brands like Bud Select. When Northern Maine Brewing Co. owner Joseph Gervais opened Aroostook County’s only brewery, he wanted to offer a draught that would entice patrons accustomed to Miller Lite, but without compromising the locally grown malted barley with add-ins like corn and rice that up clarity and cut calories in big-brand beers. Unlike those pallid potables, Northern Lite has an alluringly hazy amber complexion and a fortifyingly grainy, earthy flavor — a refreshing bridge between micro and macro brewing styles.