Swig of the Month

Dark Side Corruption
Foundation Brewing Company.
1 Industrial Way, Portland.
207-370-8187
Why We Dig It
Well, for starters, the name. But also because this barrel-aged dark ale’s kick-in-the-pants booziness (10.8 percent ABV) — plus its cozy notes of bourbon, chocolate, and toffee — warms our bellies on cold, windy evenings, preferably after a long day of wood splitting, skiing, or ice fishing. The brewers expect their stash to last only through February, so we’d suggest a tasting room visit right soon.