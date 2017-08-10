September 2017

Buy this issue Special Subscription Offer Download app
Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
There are so many places in Maine I want to visit. You’d think that with my job, I’d have been to every corner of the state, but I’m always hearing about new places or yearning to learn more about the ones I know. Here are some of the destinations on my ever-growing bucket list:
Matinicus Island. Some places are great for a weekend getaway; others I want to experience more deeply, to get some sense of what it’s like to live there. Matinicus is one of the latter. I’ve looked at virtually every Airbnb and VBRO option on this remote island and fantasized about spending a few weeks there some fall.
Red River Camps, Debouille Township. I have my friend, Maine Guide Don Kleiner, to thank for planting the idea of spending a week in the secluded island cabin at this Maine North Woods sporting camp. I envision fishing, wildlife watching, and the simple pleasure of being disconnected from the digital world. (For more about Red River Camps, see “The New Innkeepers” on page 68.)
Lubec. It’s been far too long since I spent extended time on the Down East coast. I’ve had my eye on an oceanfront rental in Lubec, a perfect base for meandering through fishing villages, hiking the Bold Coast, and playing at Roque Bluffs State Park.
Baxter State Park. I’ve never been able to get it together in January to reserve a campsite for summer, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming about staying at Daicey Pond, hiking Katahdin, and walking in Baxter’s lush green forests.
Rolling Meadows Yoga & Meditation Retreats, Brooks. This 100-acre wellness retreat popped onto my radar recently. As a working mother, I’m pretty excited about the prospect of three days of silence without a cellphone.
Schooner Stephen Taber, Rockland. Full disclosure: Down East partners with Captain Noah Barnes for our Down East Adventures, but I wouldn’t be truthful if I didn’t admit that I desperately want a vacation of my own aboard this historic schooner. Between the delicious food and wine and Captain Noah’s incredible hospitality and musical talents, I can’t imagine a better way to see the Maine coast.
Inside this issue, you’ll find plenty of inspiration for your own Maine destination bucket list, whether you’re getting ready to book a trip or just traveling vicariously from your couch. Enjoy the journey!
Features
The New Innkeepers
Fresh faces on the hospitality scene are running some of our favorite destination inns, lodges, and boutique hotels.
Dog Days of Summer Travel
Maine is an exceptionally dog-friendly state. Nevertheless, there are rules. We point you to the most canine-centric lodging, activities, toys, and treats.
By Virginia M. Wright
Show Business
In 50+ years of festivals, Ferris wheels, and a fluctuating workforce, life on the midway at Smokey’s Greater Shows hasn’t gotten any easier for Jeanette Gilmore.
By Jaed Coffin
Departments
Where in Maine?
Connect
The Mail
North by East
Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine
Home to Roost
Moscow’s Birdhouse Wall
Down East Dispatches
News You May Have Missed
Prints of the Barnyard
A Common Ground Restrospective
Talk of Maine
Old Bridge, New Cliques
Dooryard
Living the Maine Life
Home
Refurbishing a Cape Elizabeth Classic
Making It in Maine
Tourmaline Spring Is Betting on a Thirst for Purity
Recipe
Blackberry Buckle
My Maine
The Plunge
Room With a View
Guide
What to Do in Maine This Month
Dining
Mason’s Brewing Company
Taste
Hoppy Days Are Here Again!
Art
Abbie Read’s Library
From Our Archives
From Our Archives
On the cover:The Rangeley Inn by Michael D. Wilson
Additional photos:Glamping host Sarah Pike, at Tops’l Farm in Waldoboro, by Cara Dolan; Brian Vanden Brink, Gabe Souza, Mark Mccall, Benjamin Williamson