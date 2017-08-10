September 2017

I

recently spent a week on the Blue Hill Peninsula, visiting my favorite destination in Maine: Toddy Pond in Surry. There’s something comforting about going back to a familiar place summer after summer and letting it get into your soul. And yet, I’m always torn when it comes to planning those days off: stick with tradition or go someplace new?

There are so many places in Maine I want to visit. You’d think that with my job, I’d have been to every corner of the state, but I’m always hearing about new places or yearning to learn more about the ones I know. Here are some of the destinations on my ever-growing bucket list:

Matinicus Island. Some places are great for a weekend getaway; others I want to experience more deeply, to get some sense of what it’s like to live there. Matinicus is one of the latter. I’ve looked at virtually every Airbnb and VBRO option on this remote island and fantasized about spending a few weeks there some fall.

Red River Camps, Debouille Township. I have my friend, Maine Guide Don Kleiner, to thank for planting the idea of spending a week in the secluded island cabin at this Maine North Woods sporting camp. I envision fishing, wildlife watching, and the simple pleasure of being disconnected from the digital world. (For more about Red River Camps, see “The New Innkeepers” on page 68.)

Lubec. It’s been far too long since I spent extended time on the Down East coast. I’ve had my eye on an oceanfront rental in Lubec, a perfect base for meandering through fishing villages, hiking the Bold Coast, and playing at Roque Bluffs State Park.

Baxter State Park. I’ve never been able to get it together in January to reserve a campsite for summer, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming about staying at Daicey Pond, hiking Katahdin, and walking in Baxter’s lush green forests.

Rolling Meadows Yoga & Meditation Retreats, Brooks. This 100-acre wellness retreat popped onto my radar recently. As a working mother, I’m pretty excited about the prospect of three days of silence without a cellphone.

Schooner Stephen Taber, Rockland. Full disclosure: Down East partners with Captain Noah Barnes for our Down East Adventures, but I wouldn’t be truthful if I didn’t admit that I desperately want a vacation of my own aboard this historic schooner. Between the delicious food and wine and Captain Noah’s incredible hospitality and musical talents, I can’t imagine a better way to see the Maine coast.

Inside this issue, you’ll find plenty of inspiration for your own Maine destination bucket list, whether you’re getting ready to book a trip or just traveling vicariously from your couch. Enjoy the journey!