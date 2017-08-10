Issues, zeta 08.10.17

September 2017

Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
I recently spent a week on the Blue Hill Peninsula, visiting my favorite destination in Maine: Toddy Pond in Surry. There’s something comforting about going back to a familiar place summer after summer and letting it get into your soul. And yet, I’m always torn when it comes to planning those days off: stick with tradition or go someplace new?

There are so many places in Maine I want to visit. You’d think that with my job, I’d have been to every corner of the state, but I’m always hearing about new places or yearning to learn more about the ones I know. Here are some of the destinations on my ever-growing bucket list:

Matinicus Island. Some places are great for a weekend getaway; others I want to experience more deeply, to get some sense of what it’s like to live there. Matinicus is one of the latter. I’ve looked at virtually every Airbnb and VBRO option on this remote island and fantasized about spending a few weeks there some fall.

Red River Camps, Debouille Township. I have my friend, Maine Guide Don Kleiner, to thank for planting the idea of spending a week in the secluded island cabin at this Maine North Woods sporting camp. I envision fishing, wildlife watching, and the simple pleasure of being disconnected from the digital world. (For more about Red River Camps, see “The New Innkeepers” on page 68.)

Lubec. It’s been far too long since I spent extended time on the Down East coast. I’ve had my eye on an oceanfront rental in Lubec, a perfect base for meandering through fishing villages, hiking the Bold Coast, and playing at Roque Bluffs State Park.

Baxter State Park. I’ve never been able to get it together in January to reserve a campsite for summer, but that doesn’t stop me from dreaming about staying at Daicey Pond, hiking Katahdin, and walking in Baxter’s lush green forests.

Rolling Meadows Yoga & Meditation Retreats, Brooks. This 100-acre wellness retreat popped onto my radar recently. As a working mother, I’m pretty excited about the prospect of three days of silence without a cellphone.

Schooner Stephen Taber, Rockland. Full disclosure: Down East partners with Captain Noah Barnes for our Down East Adventures, but I wouldn’t be truthful if I didn’t admit that I desperately want a vacation of my own aboard this historic schooner. Between the delicious food and wine and Captain Noah’s incredible hospitality and musical talents, I can’t imagine a better way to see the Maine coast.

Inside this issue, you’ll find plenty of inspiration for your own Maine destination bucket list, whether you’re getting ready to book a trip or just traveling vicariously from your couch. Enjoy the journey!

Features

The New Innkeepers

Fresh faces on the hospitality scene are running some of our favorite destination inns, lodges, and boutique hotels.

Dog Days of Summer Travel

Maine is an exceptionally dog-friendly state. Nevertheless, there are rules. We point you to the most canine-centric lodging, activities, toys, and treats.
By Virginia M. Wright

Show Business

In 50+ years of festivals, Ferris wheels, and a fluctuating workforce, life on the midway at Smokey’s Greater Shows hasn’t gotten any easier for Jeanette Gilmore.
By Jaed Coffin

Departments

Where in Maine?

Connect

The Mail

North by East

Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine

Home to Roost

Moscow’s Birdhouse Wall

Down East Dispatches

News You May Have Missed

Prints of the Barnyard

A Common Ground Restrospective

Talk of Maine

Old Bridge, New Cliques

Dooryard

Living the Maine Life

Home

Refurbishing a Cape Elizabeth Classic

Making It in Maine

Tourmaline Spring Is Betting on a Thirst for Purity

Recipe

Blackberry Buckle

My Maine

The Plunge

Room With a View

Guide

What to Do in Maine This Month

Dining

Mason’s Brewing Company

Taste

Hoppy Days Are Here Again!

Art

Abbie Read’s Library

From Our Archives

From Our Archives

On the cover:The Rangeley Inn by Michael D. Wilson

Additional photos:Glamping host Sarah Pike, at Tops’l Farm in Waldoboro, by Cara Dolan; Brian Vanden Brink, Gabe Souza, Mark Mccall, Benjamin Williamson

