School’s (Not) Out for Summer

I Wear What I Want

Summer is T-shirt season, and no one understands the subtleties of short-sleeved style better than New York photographer Susan Barnett, who traveled the country taking photographs of the shirts on strangers’ backs. Her aim is to investigate the zeitgeist through the silkscreened words and images — full of political, personal, religious, and cultural meaning — that we wear around every day.

Through September 2. Free. University of Maine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow St., Bangor. 207-581-3300. http://umma.maine.edu