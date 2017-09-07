Romancing the Stone

Home Design

By Sarah Stebbins

As a kid, my brother, Ethan, was an escape artist. When he was two, he absconded from our Buxton backyard, kicking off a daylong search that involved the police and fire departments and culminated when a neighbor discovered him sleeping in the woods. Later, an obsession with My Side of the Mountain inspired a few attempts to flee our Yarmouth home for the “wilderness,” the most dramatic being when our mom caught up to Ethan on the Cousins Island Bridge and he refused to get in her car. Eventually, a police officer, who happened to be patrolling the area, pulled over and ended the standoff by ordering the fugitive to “obey your mother.”