Quiet Splendor

Visit

You’ll lose track of time browsing at Four Main Street (4 Main St., Cherryfield; 207-546-2664), which displays an eclectic assemblage of antiques and collectibles, including furniture, kitchen gadgets, dinnerware, and odds and ends. While you’re there, take a stroll of Cherryfield village, a National Register Historic District with dozens of ornate Victorian homes.

One of the country’s finest examples of Federal-period Adamesque-style homes, the Ruggles House (146 Main St., Columbia Falls) was built in 1818–1820 for judge and wealthy lumber dealer Thomas Ruggles. Meticulously restored, it’s now a museum open for tours until Columbus Day.

With a chainsaw for a chisel, Arthur Smith (232 Rogers Point Rd., Steuben; 207-546-3462) has created a roadside gallery of intricately detailed coyotes, owls, eagles, wolves, and other creatures. His wife, Marie Smith, paints the wooden sculptures.

Accommodations

A beautifully restored, 1793 Federal-style mansion on the bank of the Narraguagus River, the Englishman’s Bed and Breakfast (122 Main St., Cherryfield; 207-546-2337) has two guestrooms, plus a third in a separate carriage house. Owners Peter and Kathy Winham offer a hearty, full breakfast and sell their own line of teas (try their blueberry varieties).

Since taking over the charming Riverside Inn (622 Main St., East Machias; 207-255-4134) in June, proprietor Cynthia McDonough has opened up some of the common spaces, revamped the dinner menu, and added a pub-style Club Room, where lighter fare is served.

