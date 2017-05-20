Down East Reader Photo Contest

The 2017 Down East reader photo contest is designed to showcase your connection to the state of Maine.
Four pro-photographer judges will select winners and runners-up in each category (Landscape, Lifestyle, Wildlife)*.
PHOTOS MUST BE TAKEN IN MAINE. DEADLINE OCTOBER 31, 2017.
Winners receive prizes and publication in a special winter 2018 issue of Down East!

Grand Prize: Publication and a $250 cash prize
2nd place: Publication and a one-year subscription to Down East 

3rd place: Publication and a Down East hat & mug

Plus, we’ll highlight the most popular readers’ choice selections.
BROWSE AND VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES OR CLICK “UPLOAD PHOTO” BELOW TO ENTER!

"Sabattus Mountain"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 0 0
"Sabattus Mountain"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 0 0
"Sabattus Mountain"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 0 0
"Moose Pond Sunset"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 2 0
"Moose Pond Sunset"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 2 0
"Moose Pond Sunset"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 2 0
"Dog Days of Scarborough"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 8 1
"Dog Days of Scarborough"
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 8 1
"Dog Days of...
Colleen Myers
 Landscape 8 1
The Laura B Mail Boat at early morning light Port Clyde Maine
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 9 1
The Laura B Mail Boat at early morning light Port Clyde Maine
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 9 1
The Laura B Mail Boat at...
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 9 1
Sculpture of men clamming Port Clyde
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Sculpture of men clamming Port Clyde
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Sculpture of men clamming...
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Sunset at Port Clyde
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Sunset at Port Clyde
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Sunset at Port Clyde
Jack Anderson
 Landscape 8 1
Shhhhh!
Mike Laurence
 Lifestyle 15 3
Shhhhh!
Mike Laurence
 Lifestyle 15 3
Shhhhh!
Mike Laurence
 Lifestyle 15 3
Seagull Life
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 8 1
Seagull Life
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 8 1
Seagull Life
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 8 1
Napping seal pup
Donovan Buck
 Wildlife 6 1
Napping seal pup
Donovan Buck
 Wildlife 6 1
Napping seal pup
Donovan Buck
 Wildlife 6 1
Southport Beauty
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 6 1
Southport Beauty
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 6 1
Southport Beauty
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 6 1
Fog Beauty
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 4 0
Fog Beauty
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 4 0
Fog Beauty
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 4 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 3 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 3 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 3 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 5 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 5 0
Waterfront
Carol Sharkey
 Landscape 5 0
Summer clouds
Tammy Vail
 Landscape 20 2
Summer clouds
Tammy Vail
 Landscape 20 2
Summer clouds
Tammy Vail
 Landscape 20 2
Bright Beginnings
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Landscape 75 31
Bright Beginnings
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Landscape 75 31
Bright Beginnings
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Landscape 75 31
Sheepy Meadows
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 12 1
Sheepy Meadows
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 12 1
Sheepy Meadows
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 12 1
Acadia National Park
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Acadia National Park
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Acadia National Park
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Lake Friends
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Wildlife 13 2
Lake Friends
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Wildlife 13 2
Lake Friends
Cynthia Sturgeon
 Wildlife 13 2
Early Riser
kathylena
 Lifestyle 49 22
Early Riser
kathylena
 Lifestyle 49 22
Early Riser
kathylena
 Lifestyle 49 22
Silent Beauty
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Silent Beauty
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Silent Beauty
Leigh Ann Downie
 Landscape 7 0
Nubble Light before sunrise
David Wornham
 Landscape 72 22
Nubble Light before sunrise
David Wornham
 Landscape 72 22
Nubble Light before sunrise
David Wornham
 Landscape 72 22
Baxter State Park Milky Way
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 12 0
Baxter State Park Milky Way
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 12 0
Baxter State Park Milky Way
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 12 0
Muscongus Bay Lobster Boat, August dawn
kathylena
 Lifestyle 29 9
Muscongus Bay Lobster Boat, August dawn
kathylena
 Lifestyle 29 9
Muscongus Bay Lobster Boat,...
kathylena
 Lifestyle 29 9
Baxter State Park Stars
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 13 0
Baxter State Park Stars
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 13 0
Baxter State Park Stars
Caiden Shea
 Landscape 13 0
Cobscook Bay Sunset
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 17 2
Cobscook Bay Sunset
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 17 2
Cobscook Bay Sunset
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 17 2
Paddling Puffin
kathylena
 Wildlife 99 47
Paddling Puffin
kathylena
 Wildlife 99 47
Paddling Puffin
kathylena
 Wildlife 99 47
Great Wass Island
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 23 0
Great Wass Island
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 23 0
Great Wass Island
Judy Kinney
 Landscape 23 0
Schooners Camden
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 18 1
Schooners Camden
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 18 1
Schooners Camden
Jennifer Foster
 Landscape 18 1
Big catch on Bog Lake
Downeastwalker
 Landscape 11 0
Big catch on Bog Lake
Downeastwalker
 Landscape 11 0
Big catch on Bog Lake
Downeastwalker
 Landscape 11 0
Swell surf
Mary Jayne Naumann
 Landscape 37 4
Swell surf
Mary Jayne Naumann
 Landscape 37 4
Swell surf
Mary Jayne Naumann
 Landscape 37 4
123