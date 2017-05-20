Down East Reader Photo Contest

The 2017 Down East reader photo contest is designed to showcase your connection to the state of Maine.

Four pro-photographer judges will select winners and runners-up in each category (Landscape, Lifestyle, Wildlife)*.

PHOTOS MUST BE TAKEN IN MAINE. DEADLINE OCTOBER 31, 2017.

Winners receive prizes and publication in a special winter 2018 issue of Down East!

Grand Prize: Publication and a $250 cash prize

2nd place: Publication and a one-year subscription to Down East 3rd place: Publication and a Down East hat & mug

Plus, we’ll highlight the most popular readers’ choice selections.

BROWSE AND VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES OR CLICK “UPLOAD PHOTO” BELOW TO ENTER!