Down East Reader Photo Contest
The 2017 Down East reader photo contest is designed to showcase your connection to the state of Maine.
Four pro-photographer judges will select winners and runners-up in each category (Landscape, Lifestyle, Wildlife)*.
PHOTOS MUST BE TAKEN IN MAINE. DEADLINE OCTOBER 31, 2017.
Winners receive prizes and publication in a special winter 2018 issue of Down East!
Grand Prize: Publication and a $250 cash prize
2nd place: Publication and a one-year subscription to Down East
3rd place: Publication and a Down East hat & mug
Plus, we’ll highlight the most popular readers’ choice selections.
BROWSE AND VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES OR CLICK “UPLOAD PHOTO” BELOW TO ENTER!