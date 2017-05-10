Down East Photo Caption Contest

Caption this photo from our June 2017 issue. We’ll choose our favorite and send the winner a 2018 Down East wall calendar and a one-year digital subscription. Entries must be submitted by midnight, Eastern time, June 19, 2017.







Multiple entries or opting into the email list of either sponsor will not increase your chances of winning – all individual entrants are weighed equally. Eligible to U.S. residents aged 18 and over. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received; many will enter, only one will win. By entering, you agree to our general contest terms and conditions.