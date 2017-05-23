Oyster Sauce Recipes from Chef Anna Miller

A special part of the annual Down East Food Cruise is the unique opportunity for guests (and us) to chat with aquaculture expert Adam Campbell of North Haven Oyster Co. and to sample some (many) of these delicious Maine oysters. Last year, as an added bonus, schooner chef, Anna Miller, whipped up these dipping sauces, for a whole new level of flavor.

We spent the evening talking aquaculture and eating the freshest, most delicious oysters you can find while the sun set over the Camden Hills.

Grapefruit mignonette 1 T red wine vinegar

3T Fiore grapefruit vinegar

1 T minced shallot

1/2 t fresh ground black pepper

1 T finely chopped fresh grapefruit

Whisk all together and serve over shucked oysters Asian inspired mignonette 1 t white miso

4 T rice vinegar

1 t brown sugar

1 t minced fresh ginger

1 T minced shallot

1/2 t fresh ground black pepper

1/2 t sambal olek

1 t sesame oil

Whisk all together and serve over shucked oysters. Garnish with thinly

sliced spring onions

Join us on this year’s Food Cruise, July 16–21 — a windjammer cruise around Maine’s most beautiful waters. Experience extraordinary culinary delicacies exclusively available as Down East’s guest.