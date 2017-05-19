Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from April.

A beloved international view: the Mulholland Point Lighthouse, now owned by Roosevelt Campobello International Park, and on the other side of the Lubec Narrows, the remains of a McCurdy herring smokehouse building in Lubec. When we first visited Down East Maine in 2007, both Lubec and Campobello were on our travel agenda. We were so impressed, we found a way to live and work here full-time and now call Roque Bluffs our home. We visit Lubec and Campobello often and have favorite restaurants and views on both sides of the border. With every ebb and flow of the tide, the views are slightly altered but somehow remain constant. Down East gets into your soul and resides there forever. It is the most pleasurable existence we’ve ever known.