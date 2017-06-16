Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from March.

Surrounded by the crowberry beds of Western Head in Cutler, scanning southwestward to Little Machias Bay, you can spot these same rocks. From that angle, you immediately understand why, locally, they were dubbed “Old Man’s Arse.” Imagine a young girl’s delight 50 years ago, summering nearby at her cousin’s, hearing adult conversations laced with these colorful place names. Nowadays, she still hears them from the Cutler fishermen and townsfolk.