Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from June.

My husband couldn’t wait to show me the June issue with “my” Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse. We’ve ended our previous visits to Maine with “one last look” at many of the special areas that make Maine where we want to be — often with me in tears. Last year, our “last look” at South Portland included Spring Point. With the help of my husband, who strolled the breakwater with me at a snail’s pace, I ultimately made it to the top of the light, overcoming my fears of breakwaters, ladders, and heights. I even rang the bell! I’m beginning to recognize more and more of the Where in Maine locations, and when I do, I am thrilled. And now, having finally purchased a property in Maine, this issue reminded me how much I can’t wait to be there!