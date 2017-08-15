Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from July.

Your beach scene in the July issue is the amazing Ogunquit Beach. I started coming here a number of years ago and did not want to leave. Once my last child graduated college in Massachusetts, I moved here full-time and never looked back. My cardiologist could not believe the drop in my blood pressure and told me that I would live to be 100. I told him that was what I was counting on.