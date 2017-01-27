Our Favorite Letter

The venue is Bass Harbor in Bernard and the lobster pound the venerable Thurston’s, where generations have gathered to dine on the Quiet Side. It took my family 60 years of summer visits to MDI to finally spend some meaningful time at Ann’s Point Inn in Tremont last summer and take in the island from a proper perspective. In doing so, we learned an important lesson: the remarkable beauty that is Acadia can sometimes be better appreciated from a viewable distance (as your photo proves) than by walking directly over it with the crowds.