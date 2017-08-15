“I have seen many spectacular stretches of highway in my travels around Maine, but my heart belongs to Route 3. And, no, I’m not talking about the much-lauded loop around Mount Desert Island, which serves up natural beauty in staggering proportions. “My” Route 3 is the western leg that starts in Augusta and intersects with Route 15 in Orland, a drive my family does a half-dozen or so times each year. Part of my affinity for this road has to do with where we’re headed when we’re on it: our camp in Deer Isle or my mother-in-law’s house in Surry. Route 3 and I have also been through rough times together and emerged more strongly bonded as a result.