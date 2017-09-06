October 2017

Buy this issue Special Subscription Offer Download app
Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
In August, I went on a full-moon fairy walk at Avena Botanicals, a Rockport-based company that creates herbal remedies from the its own organic and biodynamic gardens. Along the way, founder Deb Soule gave a short talk to the grown-ups while the kids, dressed up as fairies, explored candlelit paths and learned about bees and plants. Soule spoke of the reasoning and philosophy behind biodynamic farming and answered questions about how she plants according to the natural cycles of the months and skies and seasons. All too often, she noted, our culture neglects to honor the waning seasons, those times associated with turning inward, returning to our roots, getting old, and dying.
Never is my seasonal awareness so strong as in October, when the sun-kissed, warm afternoons of late summer give way to broody wind gusts and evening chills. If I’m really tuned in, I find the season is reflected as much internally as in the color of the leaves or the falling temperatures. For me, this month brings a yearning for home and hearth, for nourishing meals made from an abundant harvest and shared with friends. October sparks a season of reflection — on another year winding down, on my kids getting older. It’s the season of mortality, when the crisp air seems to deliver a taste of time passing.
This October, I encourage you to follow Soule’s advice and honor the season in your own way. For me, that means letting the frenetic pace of summer fade into a slower, more comfortable routine. It means noticing and appreciating the signs of the season: fall leaves, the harvesting of pumpkins, first frosts, the smell of wood fires. It means acknowledging
the shifting seasons within myself, allowing for both periods of growth
and hibernation, outward action and inward contemplation.
Benjamin Williamson’s photos in Quiet Splendor capture the essence of this season better than my words ever could. If you find yourself craving a moment of stillness, I suggest sitting down with this issue and a hot cup of tea or cider, then escaping into those images. Let the evocative colors and landscapes transport you, if only just for a moment, to the magic that is fall in Maine.
Features
Quiet Splendor
The wild-blueberry country of Hancock and Washington counties is a colorful, off-the-beaten-path choice for a fall foliage tour. Director of photography Benjamin Williamson leads the way.
A Place of Grace
It’s not in the mountains. It’s not on the coast. But something about friendly little Pittsfield evokes the Maine community ethic.
By Virginia M. Wright
Wild Man
Jensen Bissell manages Baxter State Park, 210,000 acres of the loveliest peaks, ponds, and trails east of the Rockies. Lately, he spends a lot of his time trying to keep people out of it. (Or does he?)
By Brian Kevin
Departments
Where in Maine?
Connect
The Mail
North by East
Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine
All Hail the Curry King!
Arif Shaikh’s Midcoast Curry Empire
Down East Dispatches
News You May Have Missed
Talk of Maine Maine’s “Serendipitous” Media Mogul: Reade Brower
Dooryard
Living the Maine Life
Home
A Retro Ranch in Portland
Making It in Maine
Sewall Organic Orchard
Recipe
Chicken Potpie
My Maine
Postcard from Home
Room With a View
Guide
What to Do in Maine This Month
Dining
Biddeford’s Biscuits & Company
Books
Maine for Your Coffee Table
Event
Midnight Menagerie in Hinckley
From Our Archives
On the cover:Mount Katahdin and Sandy Stream Pond, by Chris Lawrence
Additional photos: Jared Kuzia; Molly Haley; Jason P. Smith; Greta Rybus