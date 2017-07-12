Maine’s Prettiest Harbors

Stonington

Aragosta

Chef Devin Finigan cut her teeth at some of the country’s finest restaurants (including Thomas Keller’s Per Se and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in the Hudson Valley) before opening Aragosta in Stonington in 2013. Her farm-to-table approach means the menu is always in flux, but lobster figures prominently (the state’s most productive lobstering fleet is out her back door) and often unexpectedly — par for the course is a recent dish of applewood-smoked lobster beignets, served over local greens. The vibe is rustic elegance, and the back patio overlooks the working harbor. Destination dining where you might least expect it. 27 Main St., Stonington. 207-367-5500.

Deer Isle Granite Museum

This humble one-room museum on Stonington’s main drag is centered around a working model of one of the granite quarries that once operated on the surrounding islands — basically, the most elaborate educational train set you’ve ever encountered. Kids will certainly dig it, and the surrounding placards and artifacts tell the story of the Maine granite used to build everything from Sing Sing prison to Rockefeller Center. Free admission. 51 Main St., Stonington.

Deer Isle Jazz Festival

A high-energy, improv-heavy flute, cello, and drum trio. A gospel-tinged bluesy act with virtuosic pedal steel. An award-winning saxophonist in the bebop and swing traditions. The 17th running of the island’s scrappy jazz fest is spread out across three venues: the Stonington Opera House (1 Opera House Ln., Stonington), The Reach Center for the Performing Arts (249 North Deer Isle Rd., Deer Isle), and gWatson Gallery (68 Main St., Stonington). As intimate and adventurous as a small music festival gets — highly recommended. Tickets a la carte, $25–$40. 207-367-2788.