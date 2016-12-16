March is coming, and with it comes Down East‘s annual list of the Best Places to Live in Maine. Once again this year, we crunched the numbers, weighed the intangibles, argued for our faves, and grouped the resulting 16 contenders into four divisions, based on population.

Now you decide which towns advance to the round of eight, make the semi-finals, and eventually go head-to-head in the final round. Finally, the week of January 10, you’ll decide this year’s undisputed Best Place to Live in Maine — and we’ll reveal the winner in our March issue.