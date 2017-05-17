World’s Best Lobster Roll Semi-Finalists

We had dozens of chefs, restaurants, food trucks, and vendors from all over Maine and the country enter the World’s Best Lobster Roll competition. With the help of some of our festival sponsors the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and Ready Seafood, we narrowed it down to just 12 who will compete on July 8 at the Lobster Roll Festival – first at a VIP people’s choice semi-final round and then, on the main stage, three finalists will vie for the title of the World’s Best Lobster Roll. Watch below, from our earlier announcement of the semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists are:

On July 8 at Thompson’s Point, we’ll be celebrating the inaugural Down East Lobster Roll Festival. It will be an afternoon of good old-fashioned Maine summer fun with live music, lawn games, an interactive kids area, Maine made gifts — and, of course, lots lobster rolls. Thanks to Ready Seafood, every lobster roll we eat that day will raise $4 for charity — so the more we eat, the more we can support the industry that is so vital to our economy and way of life here in Maine. Of course, the highlight of the day will no doubt be the World’s Best Lobster Roll Competition, sponsored by our very own Allagash Brewing Company.