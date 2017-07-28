Labor of Love

A father designs an accessible, energy-efficient home for his quadriplegic daughter.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Photographed by Jared Kuzia

Wander around Portland’s Oakdale neighborhood, and we bet you’ll notice 363 House. A silver-and-tangerine pop among staid Victorian homes, it has corrugated galvalume steel siding where its neighbors’ have cedar clapboards, crisp right angles instead of scalloped trim. A wrap-around porch? Not unless you count the ipé (Brazilian hardwood) deck with a stainless-steel cable rail atop the garage. Yet this thoroughly modern house’s profile fits companionably into Oakdale’s historic aesthetic — it’s a simple, two-story, pitched-roof building, not a showboat at all.