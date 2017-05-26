June’s Blooms

Rhododendrons

Make like Monet and express your passion for flowers by putting brush to canvas at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens on Plein Air Painting Days. Relax, no one expects you to create another Water Lily Pond. Just set up your easel wherever you like in this 295-acre garden and let your creativity blossom. Even better, just for showing your painting supplies, you get in free.

June 1–3. 132 Botanical Gardens Dr., Boothbay. 207-633-8000.