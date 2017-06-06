Buy this issue Special Subscription Offer Download app
Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
It’s that time again, when our staff and contributors get together to talk about all the best things to eat, do, and see in Maine. Readers always ask me how we pick these winners. There’s no mystery to it, though: we mine most of these gems from our day-to-day travels around the state. All of us are constantly on the lookout for outstanding experiences we can share with you. Every year, I look forward to the results, and this year’s list is no exception.
These lists are great fun, but they consist mostly of things and experiences. I love living in Maine mostly because of the people. So here’s a shout-out to a few of the Mainers I’ve crossed paths with this year who offer incredible services you’re not likely to find on a best-of list. People like these make life in Maine the best in the world — every day.
Ellie Best and Melissa Marshall
The Waterfront Restaurant,
40 Bayview St., Camden
Not only do these women graciously put up with my children in their very busy restaurant on an almost weekly basis, they do it with a smile. And, oh yeah, the food is as fantastic as the view.
Tashi Armstrong
Dzogchen Meditation Center,
4 Armstrong Way, West Bath
Tashi is not your run-of-the-mill host, and Dzogchen is not your typical pampering retreat. It’s a serious Buddhist meditation practice, perched on the bank of the New Meadows River, and it’s not for dabblers (trust me on this one). You won’t find spa amenities here, but Tashi will help you find the nature of your mind.
Jennifer Baca
The Cutting Room Hair Salon,
78 Elm St., Camden
Jenn is a killer hairstylist, who gives bold and beautiful haircuts at this downtown Camden salon.
Skip Starr
The Green Thumb,
181 Rockland St., Rockport
I don’t know about you, but we’ve been tackling weeds at our house this year — lots of them. Skip has been exceedingly patient and helpful in advising me how to get rid of them the good old-fashioned organic way. Hopefully, we’ll actually get around to planting by next year!
Michelle Fiske
Coastal Maine Pediatric Dentistry,
84 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick
When your 5-year-old tells you that the experience that’s made her most happy recently was getting her cavities filled, you know you’ve found dental utopia. Honestly, Michelle, you’re an incredible dental assistant and my daughter’s favorite person in the world!
– Kathleen Fleury
Features
Best of Maine
We spend a year thinking about it, a few months arguing about it, and hours counting your votes for it. Here’s our annual list of Maine’s best everything.
Christina and Me
A novelist reveals what it’s like to spend three years immersed in Christina’s World, Andrew Wyeth’s most famous — and divisive, and enigmatic — work.
By Christina Baker Kline
Peaceful & Pristine
Residents of Grand Lake Stream have safeguarded thousands of acres of forest. Now they’re fighting for their community’s future.
By Caitlin Shetterly
See Inside
Departments
Where in Maine?
Connect
The Mail
North by East
Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine
Down East Dispatches
News You May Have Missed
Mountain Maven
A Hike with Aislinn Sarnacki
A Tempestuous Term
Choppy Water for Sea Grant
Talk of Maine
Colby College Goes to Town
Dooryard
Living the Maine Life
Home
A Chapel Conversion
Garden
Waterfront Wonder
Making It in Maine
Wild Blueberry Bubbly
Recipe
Zucchini Fritters
My Maine
Building a Fort
Guide
What to Do in Maine This Month
Dining
Portland’s Tipo
Music
From the Top in Mount Vernon
Art
Jonathan and Kate Mess
Events
Culture on Campus
From Our Archives
On the cover: Popham Beach in Phippsburg by Benjamin Williamson
Additional photos: Douglas Merriam; Brian Fitzgerald; Molly Haley