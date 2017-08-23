Hearth & Soul

Amy and Alden Philbrick strip, polish, and perfect one of Cape Elizabeth’s oldest homes.

By Kiley Jacques

Photographed by Brian Vanden Brink

The Cape Elizabeth home in which Amy and Alden Philbrick reside much of the year couldn’t have fallen into more loving hands. Designed in 1910 by celebrated Maine architect John Calvin Stevens, the Shingle-style house is unique in myriad ways, including its extreme proximity to the shoreline, but past remodels had robbed it of its simple elegance. “It was high ’80s style,” jokes Roger Schrenk, a principal at Roger Christopher Interior Design in Virginia. “There was no real soul.”