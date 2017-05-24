Food Truck Fridays

More details coming soon.
We’re opening up our historic building in Rockport, Maine to our beloved readers and friends. Join us for a Down East inspired afternoon of food and fun June 30, July 14, July 28, and August 11. Food trucks will be open from 12 p.m.–7 p.m., with live entertainment and cash bar starting at 4 p.m. Play lawn games and peruse our shop of Maine-Made gifts all day. Free admission. Family-friendly!
- June 30
- |
- July 14
- |
- July 28
- |
- August 11
The Trucks
Highlights
-
Maine Food Trucks
(Open 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
-
Pop-Up Market of Maine-Made Gifts
(Open June 23 – August 11, Mon–Fri 9 – 5; Sat 10 – 4:30)
-
Live Entertainment
-
Lawn Games
-
Kids Play Boat
by CedarWorks
-
Beer & Wine Cash Bar
Support a worthy cause every Friday!
- Peopleplace Cooperative Preschool – June 30
- Oasis Free Clinics – July 28
- Raising Readers – August 11
Are you a food truck vendor? Email us to participate.