Food Truck Fridays

We’re opening up our historic building in Rockport, Maine to our beloved readers and friends. Join us for a Down East inspired afternoon of food and fun June 30, July 14, July 28, and August 11. Food trucks will be open from 12 p.m.–7 p.m., with live entertainment and cash bar starting at 4 p.m. Play lawn games and peruse our shop of Maine-Made gifts all day. Free admission. Family-friendly!