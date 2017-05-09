Captain J. R. and I found ourselves out on North Haven a month ago and decided to pay our friend Adam Campbell of North Haven Oyster Co. a visit. We reminisced about last summer’s oyster and Allagash Beer tasting on the schooners, and how Adam and his son rowed their dory across Pulpit Harbor with a few hundred briny beauties. We spent the evening talking aquaculture and eating the freshest, most delicious oysters you can find while the sun set over the Camden Hills. Here’s a shot from our recent visit – you can see what makes North Havens so good: raised in a natural basin rushing with cold clean island tidal waters. Arriving under sail to shuck these beauties is one Maine experience you don’t get every day. See you and the boys this summer! — Captain Noah, Schooner Taber