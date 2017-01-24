February 2017

Buy this issue!
Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
The story about LifeFlight in this month’s issue started in the fall of 2013. In fact, it was the day that I was promoted to editor in chief. I went to a hot yoga class at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport (by the way, that’s a great activity for these cold months!). Elated by my promotion, I erupted with the news. The only other student in the class was Amy Root, the development director at LifeFlight. She smiled and shared in my excitement. We vowed to get together for lunch.
Over the next few months, Amy told me her story: she works at LifeFlight in part because the organization saved her daughter’s life. Amy spoke of it with not only professional knowledge but also the passion of a grateful mother. I was touched, and so I started paying more attention to the way LifeFlight helps sick and injured people in Maine’s challenging and largely rural landscape.
Three years later, the story came together with just the right writer (Jesse Ellison) and just the right photographer (Gabe Souza). Great stories are often works of creative gestation: the basic DNA is there from the beginning, but they take time to become fully realized. The result in this case is a beautiful and in-depth look at a unique organization. I hope this story is the closest you will come to knowing LifeFlight, but more than 1,500 Mainers will need its services this year.
Great stories put you in someone else’s shoes and deepen your understanding of life beyond your experience and perspective. And when empathy spreads, we all benefit. – Kathleen Fleury
Features
Cold Frontier
Hard by the Canadian border, the winters are long, the woods are impenetrable, and the roads are lonely. And that’s the way folks in the flinty town of Jackman like it.
By Carrie Braman
Sheets, Shoots, & Leaves
A new compendium shows off the archival illustrations of Kate Furbish, Maine’s swashbuckling Victorian botanist.
Healers in the Sky
Suit up for a ride-along with LifeFlight of Maine, one of the country’s most elite air medical teams — and one of Maine’s most critical nonprofit enterprises.
By Jesse Ellison
See Inside
Departments
Where in Maine?
Connect
The Mail
North by East
Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine
Down East Dispatches
News You May Have Missed
The Bloody Business
Stephen King’s Researcher
Aw, Shucks!
Oysters for Valentine’s Day
Split Decision
Dooryard
Living the Maine Life
Home
Somesville’s House of Straw
My Maine
Ida and Her Island
Room With a View
Guide
What to Do in Maine This Month
Dining
Salt Pine Social in Bath
Theater
Future Tony Winners?
Special Ad Section: Retire in Maine
Directory Maine’s Retirement Communities
From Our Archives
On the cover: Harpswell’s Strawberry Creek, by Benjamin Williamson
Additional photos: Bob Croslin; Jared Kuzia; Ben Wheeler; Douglas Merriam