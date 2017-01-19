Down East Goes Back to School

Maine high-schoolers tackle the publishing biz — with Down East as their model.

E

ditor in chief Kathleen Fleury and managing editor Brian Kevin recently paid a few visits to Camden Hills Regional High School, just down the road from our offices, to dish on the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a glossy regional magazine. Travel writing and magazine production were the the themes of teachers Cathy Harris and Jamie Gillette’s honors freshman English classes, and the 80 or so students enrolled took their lessons to the next level, publishing a collection of mini-magazines using the writing, editing, and design skills they picked up.

We picked a few of our faves to share below. From photo essays to reported pieces on addiction to “Maine’s Best-Kept Salty Secret” (you gotta click below to find out where it is), the students delivered the goods. We’ll be sure to send some recruiting packets come graduation day for the Class of 2020.

CLICK COVER IMAGES TO VIEW INSIDE