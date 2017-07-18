A landscape designer creates a welcoming entry with swirling stonework and colorful, textured plants.

By Virginia M. Wright

Photographed by Douglas Merriam

A house renovation should make you happy, but whenever Karen and her husband pulled into the driveway of their freshly updated Boothbay home, their spirits sank. The problem wasn’t the house — they loved it, and they loved their ever-changing water view even more. Rather, the problem was the front-yard landscaping: There wasn’t any. It had been sacrificed to the new construction.