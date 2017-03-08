Online Extras, zeta 03.08.17 Aquaculture Bonus photo gallery of Maine aquaculturists farming clams, oysters, and salmon in the coastal mist and muck. Click images to expand John Holt slowly makes his way across the tidal flats to the Heal Eddy Restoration Project, a commercial, softshell clam farm, in the mud flats behind his property in Georgetown, Maine. The Heal Eddy Restoration Project is the only commercial-scale softshell clam farm in Maine. Through a grant from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a partnership between experienced shellfish harvesters, riparian land owners and scientists at Manomet, a New England-based organization that promotes environmentally sustainable economic endeavors, the Heal Eddy Restoration Project will serve as a model for other coastal Maine communities to adopt in hopes of saving the clamming industry, which is disappearing as the Gulf of Maine waters continue to warm and predators, such as the invasive green crab, multiply and decimate the wild clam population. It takes three things for the softshell clam farm to be successful, says riparian landowner, John Holt: “Fire in the belly, skin in the game and a sense of delayed reward.” Scenes from the Black Island salmon farm off of Mount Desert Island in Maine, operated by Cooke Aquaculture. The National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center, in Franklin, Maine, is home to the breeding program for Maineís salmon farming sector. The facility, run by the USDA, serves as a hatchery that selectively breeds salmon stock for aquaculture operations such as Cooke Aquaculture. Russ Sprague, right, sight manager for Cook Aquaculture’s Black Island salmon farm, pilots the boat around the salmon farm. Chris Warner, a life-long shellfish harvester, stands for a portrait at the Heal Eddy Restoration Project in Georgetown, Maine, the only commercial-scale softshell clam farm in the state. The seeded, netted plots protect the clams from predators, ensure a successful harvest and take the guess work out of where the clams are, said Warner, adding that clam digging is always done at low tide. “A man only has so many tides in his back,” Warner said. John Holt, riparian land owner in Georgetown, Maine, says it takes three things for the softshell clam farm to be successful: "Fire in the belly, skin in the game and a sense of delayed reward." The National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center, in Franklin, Maine, is home to the breeding program for Maineís salmon farming sector. The facility, run by the USDA, serves as a hatchery that selectively breeds salmon stock for aquaculture operations such as Cooke Aquaculture. Scenes from the Heal Eddy Restoration Project in Georgetown, Maine, the only commercial-scale softshell clam farm in the state. Jonny Gilbert, right, and Tim Johnson, work on the newly-formed, floating oyster farming operation off of Simpson's Point in Brunswick. Scenes from the Heal Eddy Restoration Project in Georgetown, Maine, the only commercial-scale softshell clam farm in the state. Nelly observes shellfish data collection at the Heal Eddy Restoration Project in Georgetown, Maine, the only commercial-scale softshell clam farm in the state. Photographs by Tristan Spinski. 