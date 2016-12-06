Fifty Under $50

By Laura Serino, Photographed by Irvin Serrano
This year, our love for Maine makers and artisans met our ingrained Yankee frugality. The result? Dozens of brilliant and stylish Maine-made gifts for your sweetheart, your kids, your friends, your coworkers, even your dog — and none of them will break the bank.
1.
Made from recycled sweaters, these should be hung by the chimney with care.
Jack and Mary Designs
Holiday Stockings.
$36, 207-337-0521
2.
A crab found in Camden was the honest-to-goodness model for this unglazed, hand-cast porcelain pendant.
Laite Beach Crab Claw Necklace,
$50, 207-370-0367
3.
Find Hills & Trails’ handmade and hand-lettered pillow at Kennebunkport shop Daytrip Society.
$50, 207-967-4440
4.
Because no one’s ever complained about too many Bloody Mary options at brunch.
WaldoStone Farm’s
Bloody Mary Holiday Sampler,
$32, 877-351-5121
5.
Bring the Maine North Woods to you.
Seawicks Candle Company
Maine Candle,
$28, 207-504-6212
6.
Go “farm to mug” with beans from the mountains of Costa Rica, roasted in East Machias.
Bold Coast Coffee,
$15, 207-263-3360
7.
We love all Black Dinah Chocolatiers’ delicacies, crafted by hand on Isle au Haut, but the pairing of pear and champagne can’t be beat.
Pear & Champagne Truffles,
$45, 207-887-9763
8.
Super soft bamboo scarves, perfect for a chilly day at home or layered under a coat.
Morris & Essex
Bamboo Jersey Scarf,
$36, 207-838-7101
9.
Alpacas from Unity’s Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm
provided the fiber for these warm and fuzzy beauties.
Alpaca/Bouclé-Lined Mittens,
$38, 207-356-4146
10.
Why pick from Rocky Top Soap Shop’s many options when you can get a full set of activated-charcoal soaps?
Clay Soap Sampler, $15
Bottoms Up
Nothing says happy holidays like a gift that can be imbibed — or an imbibe-y accessory.
11.
Maine Bags & Goods designer Tori T. Yattaw hand-cuts and screenprints her collection, including this cute insulated bubbly bag.
$30, 207-975-5273
12.
What’s in the bag? A bottle of Allagash Brewing Company’s Hibernal Fluxus 2016, a roasty Belgian-style stout brewed with figs.
$16, 800-330-5385.
13.
Made with pure Maine syrup, Tree Spirits Sparkling Maple Demi-sec is perfect for a bubbly and slightly sweet holiday toast.
$17.99, 207-861-2723
14.
Junmai Ginjo sake from Kittery’s Blue Current Brewery won a gold medal at this year’s London Saké Challenge.
$18.99, 617-797-9876
15.
Warm up with unfiltered, barrell-aged Baby Jimmy hard cider from Urban Farm Fermentory.
$12, 207-773-8331
16.
A stemless wine glass from Casco Bay Glass is the ultimate versatile barware.
$32, 207-409-4527
17.
An original jig stick is an ice-fishing classic, made from solid ash hardwood and no moving parts.
Jack Traps Jig Stick & Sleeve,
$26, 207-933-9499
18.
Those barnacle details give housewares from Minka a cool coastal vibe.
Barnacle Vases,
$12–$25, 207-204-0275
19.
This recycled sailcloth clutch is perfect for toting everyday essentials.
Sea Bags Custom Daytrip Society
Map Wristlet,
$39, 207-967-4440
20.
Future sailors need next-level bath toys (and Bella Luna Toys has lobsterboats too).
Wooden Toy Sailboat,
$25.95, 888-438-1299
21.
Love this handsome tartan leash from the pooch-friendly folks at L.L.Bean.
Novelty Ribbon Dog Leash,
$34.95, 800-441-5713
22.
A smartly packaged six-pack of Rockland-made Bixby Bars satisfies every sweet (and salty and fruity) tooth.
Bixby Bar Gift Set,
$23, 207-691-1778
23.
Scarborough’s Zeitgeist Factory makes mod concrete desk goods that officemates will envy.
Desk Set (with Business Card Holder, not shown), $49
24.
Each Always Piper linen apron is finished with antique trim, and no two are alike.
Kid’s Linen Cafe Apron,
$35, 207-730-2317
25.
Pillows filled with 100 percent pure Maine balsam smell great.
Away Up North’s Balsam Pillows,
$16 each, 207-619-2481
26.
A pair of young Portland parents make Creation Lab’s oh-so-cool kids gear, like this nautical onesie.
Maine Anchor Bodysuit,
$23, 207-653-6770
27.
Artist Betsy McLellan’s farm animals are ready for their close-ups.
8×10 Print, $25
28.
Peppermint-scented scratch ’n’sniff greeting cards from Three Little Words: let the scent of the holidays linger.
Pack of Eight Cards, $16
29.
All you need for a lobster dinner for four (minus the bug),
made in Wilton and available from
vendors including Daytrip Society.
Maine Lobster Kit, $35, 207-967-4440
Picture It
Picture it Maine picture books, for kids or coffee tables.
30.
Stay within the lines on each page of Coloring Maine, featuring woodblock prints of Maine’s landscapes.
$12.95, 207-846-3344,
31.
Photographer Tom Blagden Jr.’s stunning Acadia National Park: A Centennial Celebration is the ultimate coffee-table book for fans of Maine’s 100-year-old park.
$50
32.
Animals on a Maine farm have to step in for Santa’s reindeer in author and illustrator Douglas Coffin’s One Maine Christmas Eve.
$16.95
33.
For the history buff: Maine On Glass: The Early Twentieth Century in Glass Plate Photography draws on fascinating early postcard photos.
$37
34.
Baby Bear’s Not Hibernating offers a fun natural-history lesson for grade-schoolers (or anyone who likes really cute bear illustrations).
$16.95
35.
Melissa Sweet’s mixed-media Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White is as fun to look at as it is to read.
$18.99
36.
Milo blacksmith Matthew Foster forges cool, sturdy bottle openers in several styles.
Black Dog Ironworks Bottle Opener, $20–$30.
37.
From her studio in Waldoboro, apparel designer Vero Poblete-Howell makes impossibly cute and colorful kidswear from organic cotton.
Baobab Organics Overalls, $46
38.
The gift of pancake breakfast — with Maine maple syrup and wild blueberry jam.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Farmhouse Breakfast,
$45, 800-826-1752
39.
A DIY kit to house visiting fairies, with feathers, oyster shells, and other bits of wondrous outdoor ephemera.
Fairy House Kit (with book, not shown),
$50, 207-706-6325
40.
Beets, black carrots, and other all-natural ingredients lend color and texture to eco-kids’ all-natural playdough.
eco-dough,
$19.99, 207-899-2752
41.
Smart, hand-printed graphics + buckets of home-turf pride = Loyal Citizen’s cool organic-cotton tees.
Maine Flag T-Shirt,
$35, 207-607-3708
42.
Trim your tree with iconic Maine images with these keepsake ornaments made from black Maine slate.
A&E Stoneworks Maine Collection Ornament Set, $40
43.
Artist Andy Rosen’s folklore-inspired critters add a little wonder to your morning OJ.
Mainland Design Co. Short and Tall Glass Tumbler Set, $38
44.
A Maine delicacy for your four-legged friend
(with sugar-free wild Maine blueberry yogurt icing — lucky dogs).
Brownie’s Barkery Woofie Pies, $8, 207-646-8245
Fiberama
Gifts for the crafty set — or wanna-be artisans only just getting crafty.
45.
Secure your needles and notions (and do it in style) with Madder Root’s trundle knitting-project bag.
$38
46.
Coastal Whims’ knitters’ accessory kit includes five seaglass stitch markers and a stitch keeper — an ornamental solution to miscounted rows.
$25
47.
Meanwhile, Blue Dog Workshop’s stitch keepers are silver rings with beads and one silver charm in the likeness of York’s Nubble Light.
Set of 16, $15
48.
The logo on Lisa Evans’ hand-thrown “Knit Maine” mugs looks like a cool biker tattoo — but with yarn balls, needles, and pine boughs.
$25
49.
The dowels for Peace Fleece’s wooden knitting needles are made here, though the gorgeous hand-painting is done by Russian artisans.
$11
50.
Iris Designs Seaglass turns sea-smoothed pottery shards into versatile and funky buttons.
$6–$24