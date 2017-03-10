Swig of the Month

Cascara

44 North Coffee

11 Church St., Deer Isle

207-348-5208

Why We Dig It

If there’s a more versatile potable out there, we’d be mighty surprised. Cascara’s mild plummy flavor works well infused in beer, mixed into cocktails (the roasters at 44 North suggest hot toddies), or simply served cold and topped with seltzer. And all that from what’s otherwise a waste product — the dried husk of the cherry-like fruit that coffee beans come from. The simplest way to enjoy: steep a couple of spoonfuls in hot water, just as with loose-leaf tea, for a soothing, fruity sipper with a light, citrusy bite and a nice caffeine bump to boot. Or just stick your nose in a bag of the stuff and inhale; it’s like drowning in dried figs.